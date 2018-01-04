I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal –Suspected Badoo kingpin – The Punch
New Telegraph Newspaper
I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal –Suspected Badoo kingpin
The Punch
Suspected Badoo kingpin, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, has said he is ready to submit himself to the Nigeria Police Force for investigations. Alaka, who had been declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command, however, said he would not appear before the …
Lagos Shuts Filling Station of Suspected Badoo Kingpin
Badoo: Lagos seals suspect's filling station, hotel, event centre
Badoo: Police Close In On Kingpin As Lagos Seals His Fuel Station, Hotel
