 I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal –Suspected Badoo kingpin – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal –Suspected Badoo kingpin – The Punch

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal –Suspected Badoo kingpin
The Punch
Suspected Badoo kingpin, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, has said he is ready to submit himself to the Nigeria Police Force for investigations. Alaka, who had been declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command, however, said he would not appear before the
Lagos Shuts Filling Station of Suspected Badoo KingpinTHISDAY Newspapers
Badoo: Lagos seals suspect's filling station, hotel, event centreNew Telegraph Newspaper
Badoo: Police Close In On Kingpin As Lagos Seals His Fuel Station, HotelIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.