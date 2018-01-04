I will end up as a fisher of men for God – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday spoke about his life after being a two-term governor, saying his plan was to work in the Vineyard as a man of God The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the governor said after his foray in politics, he could end up being a Christian cleric who would be a fisher of men for the Lord. According to a statement issued in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor, said he had the premonition of becoming a great evangelist with a big ministry. Adelusi quoted the governor as saying , ” I am Peter the rock who presently is a fisher of men for politics, but who God has destined to end up as a fisher of men for God.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

