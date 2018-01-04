‘I will retire as a pastor after becoming the president’ – Governor Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says after retiring from politics, he would become the pastor of a “very big ministry”. He said his next target after leaving office is to become the president of the country after which he would go into full-time ministry. Fayose said his “popularity” and “influence” would serve him in […]

The post ‘I will retire as a pastor after becoming the president’ – Governor Fayose appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

