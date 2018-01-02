I will select a worthy successor for you- Aregbesola tells Osun people

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola says he is prepared to give Osun People a good successor.

The governor who stated this in his new year message said he will consult with leaders and member of the APC to select a successor who is worthy to continue from where he stopped.

“In consultation with our leaders and the member of our great party, we will careful select and present to you a successor that belongs to our political tradition of progressive people oriented leadership, a person of integrity, who shares our aspirations and will take governance to the next level from where we stopped” He said

In an address entitled: ‘Home run with Honour and Dignity’ the governor said his government is in support of democratic expression of grievances through peaceful protests and other legitimate means but vow to crackdown on all form of social agitation, be it economic, political or social, that is done to the detriment of others.

“Nevertheless, all form of social agitation, be it economic, political or social, must not be done to the detriment of others. We have the mandate and strong intention to protect the right of others to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and go about their lawful duties without molestation, let or hindrance.

“This is the last New Year message our administration will pass to you as our tenure will end on November 26. This is an election year in which our tenure will end and a successor must emerge. It is my solemn promise that we will not leave in a vacuum.

“I want you therefore to conduct yourselves with the same dignity and courage of Omoluabi – a people whose conscience and soul cannot be bought, that cannot be intimidated with guns and dogs and who stand firm behind the progressive rock of political leadership,”

