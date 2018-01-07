I will serve Buhari as a cleaner or messenger – Former senator, Udoedehe

A former Nigerian senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Udoedehe, has said that he wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a messenger or a cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari. This is in reaction to recently released names of board members of various agencies. Mr. Udoedehe, a former senator from Akwa […]

