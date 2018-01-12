I will step down as Free State premier and provincial ANC chair in March – Magashule – News24
|
News24
|
I will step down as Free State premier and provincial ANC chair in March – Magashule
News24
Ace Magashule after the result announcement at the ANC 54th national conference in December. (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. {{item.title …
Ace Magashule will quit as Free State premier to focus on ANC job
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!