 “I wish to go back to Big Brother house” – BBNaija Gifty Powers – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I wish to go back to Big Brother house” – BBNaija Gifty Powers – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“I wish to go back to Big Brother house” – BBNaija Gifty Powers
Information Nigeria
Big brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed she can do anything humanly possible just to go back to the BBNaija house, as she misses the period of her stay there. BBNaija Gifty Powers. The former housemate also disclosed that she doesn
Want to Relive the Best Moments from Big Brother Naija 2? Find Out Where to Watch the Reunion ShowBellaNaija
Catch Up on the Best Moments from Big Brother Naija II, With The Reunion Show set to Air on DSTVGhafla!

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.