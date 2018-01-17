“I wish to go back to Big Brother house” – BBNaija Gifty Powers – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“I wish to go back to Big Brother house” – BBNaija Gifty Powers
Information Nigeria
Big brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed she can do anything humanly possible just to go back to the BBNaija house, as she misses the period of her stay there. BBNaija Gifty Powers. The former housemate also disclosed that she doesn …
Want to Relive the Best Moments from Big Brother Naija 2? Find Out Where to Watch the Reunion Show
Catch Up on the Best Moments from Big Brother Naija II, With The Reunion Show set to Air on DSTV
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!