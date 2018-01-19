‘I won’t be bullied,’ judge dismisses Omar’s bid – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
'I won't be bullied,' judge dismisses Omar's bid
The Standard
A judge has dismissed a bid by former Senator Hassan Omar to disqualify herself from a petition challenging the election of Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho. Yesterday, Justice Lydia Achode said Omar's application lacks basis, facts and merit. ALSO …
Judge Achode trashes Omar's bid for her recusal from Joho case
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!