“I Wrote 5 Songs For Drake’s ‘More Life’ Album” – Burna Boy

Nigeria Reggae-Dancehall act, Burna Boy has revealed his contributions to Canadian Rapper, Drake’s “More Life” album project. The singer made this revelation during the listening party for his forthcoming album tagged “Outside”.

While speaking on how he met Drake in London and how meeting him resulted to their partner on the Canadian Rapper’s “More Life” project, Burna Boy spoke extensively on the level of hard he had to put into getting materials for Drake’s project.

In his words;

“I worked on 5 new songs for the project, and submitted them all.” he said

According to him, after getting confirmation from Drake’s team that one of the songs he wrote titled “More Life” will make the album but came out in different format and turned out to be the name of the whole album, he did not get deserved recognition and credit for writing a song that later broke the streaming charts on Billboard.

Burna Boy would later feature on the outro of the album ‘Get It Together’, which was a remake of South African DJ, Black Coffee, and Bucie’s 2010 single Superman. The new version had UK singer Jorja Smith, singing about fixing a strained relationship. Burna Boy’s More Life was reworked and sampled at the outro of the record in an almost unrecognisable form.

“They told me they had picked it, but when the song came out it was…chopped.” Burna Boy said.

Burna Boy however said he has moved on from that episode and stated that the original version of the More Life song he wrote would be on his forthcoming album “Outside,” which is set for release on January 26th, 2018.

