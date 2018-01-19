 Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ladoja reacts, expresses happiness over court judgement | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ladoja reacts, expresses happiness over court judgement

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ex-Governor of Oyo State who also doubles as the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja has reacted to the Friday’s judgement which declared the panel set up by Oyo State government to review the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy declaration as illegal. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had in August last year promoted 8 High Chiefs in […]

Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ladoja reacts, expresses happiness over court judgement

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.