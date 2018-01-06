Ibadan Poly re-opens January 15
The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has announced Monday January 15 as its resumption date for the 2017/2018 academic session. This was made known in a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. H.A. Fehintola, a copy of which was sent to DAILY POST on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the […]
Ibadan Poly re-opens January 15
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!