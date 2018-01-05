 IDAHPOLY releases 2017/2018 admission list [How to check] | Nigeria Today
IDAHPOLY releases 2017/2018 admission list [How to check]

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The management of Federal Polytechnic Idah (IDAHPOLY), Kogi state has released the HND admission list for 2017/2018 academic session. Candidates are, therefore, advised to visit the admission portal using the following guidelines to check their status… 1.Visit http://www.myportal.fepoda.edu.ng/admissions/checkAdmissionHND.php 2.Enter your JAMB Registration Number or Surname in the appropriate column provided and 3.click on “Search”

IDAHPOLY releases 2017/2018 admission list [How to check]

