IDAHPOLY releases 2017/2018 admission list [How to check]

The management of Federal Polytechnic Idah (IDAHPOLY), Kogi state has released the HND admission list for 2017/2018 academic session. Candidates are, therefore, advised to visit the admission portal using the following guidelines to check their status… 1.Visit http://www.myportal.fepoda.edu.ng/admissions/checkAdmissionHND.php 2.Enter your JAMB Registration Number or Surname in the appropriate column provided and 3.click on “Search”

IDAHPOLY releases 2017/2018 admission list [How to check]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

