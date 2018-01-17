 IED explosion kills 1 in Edo – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
IED explosion kills 1 in Edo – Daily Trust

IED explosion kills 1 in Edo
One person was killed in Iddo-Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday following an alleged explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in an apartment in the area. It was gathered that two other people sustained serious
