IEDI raises alarm over Imo’s N93.27bn debt – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2018


IEDI raises alarm over Imo's N93.27bn debt
OWERRI—CAPTAINS of industry in Imo State, under the aegis of Imo Economic Development Initiative,IEDI, have raised the alarm over rising domestic debt of Imo State, which they allege has hit N93.27 billion. Chief Rochas Okorocha. This was one of eight
