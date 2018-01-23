"If I’m Raped, I’ll Blame Myself" – Checkout Nude Ghanaian Model, Ama Richest Viral Photos

Nude Ghanaian Model, Ama Richest

In one of PSquares songs, the lyrics said and I quote: “I don’t care who you are, what you do or were you come from but as long as you are making money, do what is right and never give up”. This is exactly the case for this Ghanaian nude model. She doesn’t just care.

Nude photo model, Ama Richest, says if she ever falls victim to rape, she would have no one but herself to blame.

There was a frenzy on social media earlier last week with pictures of the model, with colourful inscriptions detailing the issues that dominated the headlines last year, on her bare body. The pictures, taken by a photographer, Kwesi Nikon, who describes himself as a nudist, stirred a lot of conversations on social media.

As some expressed horror over the images, others admired it simply as art. Ama Richest, however, believes that if ever her nude pictures cause any man to commit the crime of rape, “well I’m going to blame myself,” she admitted.

She added that “there is no way someone is going to rape me because I take very good care of myself.”