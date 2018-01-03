If Kane Wants To Leave Like Bale And Modric, We Will See – Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino is already considering a possible move away from the club by star striker Harry Kane. Kane, who has 18 goals from 20 appearances in the league, has attracted attention from Europe’s top clubs, with Real Madrid, which already has former Spurs player Luka Modric and Gareth Bale on its books,…

The post If Kane Wants To Leave Like Bale And Modric, We Will See – Pochettino appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

