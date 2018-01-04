If Not For Buhari, Boko Haram Would Have Invaded Lagos – Shittu

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that if not for President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention and fighting of insurgency, the terrorist group, Boko Haram would have invaded Lagos state. The Minister stated this on Wednesday after intimating the President on the intention to kick start the 2019 Presidential campaign with the appointment of a […]

The post If Not For Buhari, Boko Haram Would Have Invaded Lagos – Shittu appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

