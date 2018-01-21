"If Your Husband Wants A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" – Actress Seyi Hunter

Nollywood actress and sex vlogger, Seyi Hunter has joined countless celebrities who have talked and talked and lent their voices to the ongoing viral trend of sex doll debate stirring conversations on social media.

The sexy actress in a chat with TheNewsGuru said:

”I encourage people to use intimacy gadgets cause it makes us discover our body, all our pleasure areas and our center of gravity. It should also be used when you’re Hot and your partner isn’t available. So there is no difference between a intimacy gadget and a sex doll.





Personally I believe a sex doll is not a threat but a welcome option when the real deal is not available or accessible. Some people have their fetish and a sex doll might be it.





“If their husbands like the sex doll and cannot afford it, they better encourage him to buy it, so he’ll be home more. A sex doll can’t get pregnant or give infection. You all can take a break from all the side chicks. In fact if you think your man likes it, buy it for him”.