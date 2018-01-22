Igali: Jonathan is still struggling to pay election liabilities from 2015 till date

Former permanent secretary in the ministry of power; Godknows Igali, says Former president; Goodluck Jonathan is still struggling to pay some election liabilities from 2015 till date

Speaking on Sunday with some journalist in Abuja, Igali said Jonathan was a servant leader that put the interest of Nigeria above self interest.

Igali disclosed that Jonathan is not a rich man as many may claimed that he (Jonathan) depend on his pension to take care of him and his family.

He said Jonathan borrowed money to prosecute some aspects of his election and he is struggling in different ways to meet up.

He hinted that as a former president when Jonathan needs an aircraft, the federal government will give him particularly if he is going on an important official assignment. But if it is his private trip, he has to fend for himself.

According to Igali, Jonathan cannot afford to charter an aircraft.

“I am glad that some of you journalists are privileged to know where he (Jonathan) lives and where he has his private office in this country” He said

“Thank God some of you guys know that he has an office and where he lives in Maitama. Which former president of Nigeria lives in that kind of place? I do not think President Jonathan can be considered a very rich man.

“You must realise that none of those corruption allegations has been personally linked to him. Jonathan is not a rich man, take it from me. He may be comfortable but not rich. But l know that his pension as a former president is enough to take care of him.

“Indeed Jonathan is still struggling to pay some election liabilities from 2015 until today.

“There’s a lot of untruths that is being said about him, but l believe history will be very fair to him. He is a very simple man. His background and lifestyle are very simple. He is not jingoistic”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

