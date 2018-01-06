Igbo Lady Cries Out Over Traditional Marriage Cost That Left Her, Husband In Debt

A young lady has lamented the cost of conducting traditional weddings in Igbo societies, narrating how her new husband and she were left at the mercy of creditors after their traditional wedding last month. The lady, who identified herself as Nkiruka Akpovili narrated her ordeal on Facebook. She wrote: I’m really angry and I must […]

The post Igbo Lady Cries Out Over Traditional Marriage Cost That Left Her, Husband In Debt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

