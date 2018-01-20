 Igbo Language School opens in Germany | Nigeria Today
Igbo Language School opens in Germany

Posted on Jan 20, 2018

The Christian Igbo Professionals Network (CIPN) has founded a Igbo language school in Frankfurt, Germany, African Courier reports. The school’s opening ceremony was held on Saturday, with its aim to afford Africans born and bred in the diaspora the opportunity to learn their mother-tongue. In a press statement signed by Stanley Okoli and Che Chidi Chukwumerije, Chairman […]

