Ignatius Ajuru University Important Notice To Students Who Fail To Pay Their Fees.

The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) senate hereby inform all students who failed to pay their school fees for the 2016/2017 academic session that they shall repeat the session. All examinations written by such students during the session stand nullified. Also any computed results for such students are taken to be in error and …

