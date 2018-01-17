Iheanacho makes VAR history in English football

Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player to score a goal awarded by a video assistant referee in English football as Leicester beat Fleetwood in an FA Cup third-round replay. Iheanacho opened the scoring – with a routine strike – from Islam Slimani’s pass. The big talking point of the game came when the former Manchester […]

