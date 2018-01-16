Ijaw Youths Threaten To Drag FG, Military To Court Over Invasion, Razing Down Bayelsa Community

Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta region has threatened to drag the Federal Government and the Nigerian Military to Court over the invasion and setting ablaze of houses at Toru-Ndoro Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during the security search for the deceased militant known as […]

The post Ijaw Youths Threaten To Drag FG, Military To Court Over Invasion, Razing Down Bayelsa Community appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

