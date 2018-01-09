Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers’ salaries – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers' salaries
Vanguard
Ijaw Monitoring Group has described last week's threat by Nigeria Union of Teachers in Bayelsa State to abort this week's resumption of primary and secondary schools as worrisome and unacceptable. Dickson. In a statement by Comrade Joseph Evah, the …
Arrest politicians sponsoring killers – Dickson charges security agencies
Payroll fraud : Bayelsa govt to begin implementation February
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!