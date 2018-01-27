IK Nwosu: I Spent 15 Hours in the #BBNaija House… like a Housemate & Here’s What Happened | #BNxBBNaija3

When I saw the announcement on Big Brother Naija host Ebuka’s page that the show is returning for its third season in 2018, and that auditions are a few days away, my friend and I began talking about why I should go for it. Me too, I wanted to, plus the money is now N45million, […]

The post IK Nwosu: I Spent 15 Hours in the #BBNaija House… like a Housemate & Here’s What Happened | #BNxBBNaija3 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

