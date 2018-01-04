IKEDC employee allegedly absconds with company’s N735,000

Lagos – A 35 -year-old employee of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Kehinde Olowu, who allegedly stole the company’s N735, 000, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.



Olowu, who resides at Ikola area of Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

The accused committed the offence sometime in January 2017 at Abule-Oki, Iyana-Ipaja, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court.

Ayorinde said the accused, who worked as the company’s agent, absconded with the N735, 000.

“The accused sold some prepaid metre recharge cards and refused to remit the money into the company’s account.

“He absconded with the money and all efforts to get the money proved unsuccessful; he was later arrested by the police on Dec. 15, 2017 at Ipaja,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused risks seven years imprisonment for stealing from his employers.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.J. Awope, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, she said, should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for mention. (NAN)

