I’ll Deliver On Campaign Promises – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of his administration’s resolve to deliver on the three-pronged promises of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths. He gave the reassurance while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit […]
