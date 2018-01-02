I’ll win a re-election because America has started doing well again —Trump – The Punch



The Punch I'll win a re-election because America has started doing well again —Trump

The Punch

President Donald Trump has indicated his desire to run for a second term, saying he is certain to win a re-election. The US president was speaking to the New York Times about the ongoing tensions with North Korea when he made his remark. During the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

