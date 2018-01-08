 Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder
Vanguard
Fuel scarcity has apparently not abated in Kwara, as parents and students among other residents, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction with the lingering problem. The various motor parks including roadsides in Ilorin, passengers in their scores, were

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.