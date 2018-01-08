Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder – Vanguard



Vanguard Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

Vanguard

Fuel scarcity has apparently not abated in Kwara, as parents and students among other residents, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction with the lingering problem. The various motor parks including roadsides in Ilorin, passengers in their scores, were …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

