I’m dying for a collabo with Wizkid – Seth

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast rising act and ‘Office’ singer, Seth (Ihenacho Chisom Seth), who is currently signed to Mikasa Entertainment has revealed that he is dying for a collabo with Starboi, Wizkid.

The indigene of Abia State who grew up in Olodi Apapa, Lagos, and who started making money working as a dancer at the National Theatre at a tender age before he discovered singing added that he was so overwhelmed by Wizkid’s success at the recently help MOBO Awards that he broke down in tears,

He said: “I broke down in tears when I heard that Wizkid won the MOBO Award for Best International Act, beating the likes of Jay Z and Drake and all the big names. That was a special moment for me.”

Seth, who is a graduate of Political Science and who recently dropped a new single entitled ‘Office’ said Wizkid has always been his inspiration even though he fancies some other singers just as good: “Wizkid has always been my inspiration though I look up to a number of other acts like Tuface. However, Wizkid’s has also influenced my dress sense.

He is a fashion icon. I am so proud of him. D’banj started this movement when he hooked up with Kanye West back in the day but now, Wizkid has taken the game to a whole new level. My dream is to do a collabo with him. It would be a dream come true having myself and Wizkid on the same song.”

Speaking on his recent single titled ‘Office’, the fast rising singer said: “Office is a song encouraging people to work hard in order to be the best they can be in life. It is an inspirational song that teaches that your talent is your office and you need to exploit it to achieve your dreams.”

