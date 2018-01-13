I’m looking for audience, tired of Davido, Wizkid’s kind of sound — Morenike Lasode – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'm looking for audience, tired of Davido, Wizkid's kind of sound — Morenike Lasode
Vanguard
Morenike Lasode, fondly called 'Marenikae', is a 24 years old Nigerian greenhorn in the music making craft. The Lagos-bred singer who relocated to Boston, USA for her university education and later to Atlanta to pursue music full time because she felt …
Three concert trends to watch in 2018
IS PEPSI THE STRING OF NEW BOND BETWEEN WIZKID AND DAVIDO?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!