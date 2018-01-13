 I’m looking for audience, tired of Davido, Wizkid’s kind of sound — Morenike Lasode – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m looking for audience, tired of Davido, Wizkid’s kind of sound — Morenike Lasode – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

I'm looking for audience, tired of Davido, Wizkid's kind of sound — Morenike Lasode
Vanguard
Morenike Lasode, fondly called 'Marenikae', is a 24 years old Nigerian greenhorn in the music making craft. The Lagos-bred singer who relocated to Boston, USA for her university education and later to Atlanta to pursue music full time because she felt
Three concert trends to watch in 2018Guardian (blog)
IS PEPSI THE STRING OF NEW BOND BETWEEN WIZKID AND DAVIDO?Information Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.