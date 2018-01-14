I’m my own man, Nyiva’s son says as he battles for MP seat – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
I'm my own man, Nyiva's son says as he battles for MP seat
The Star, Kenya
I'm not seeking the Kitui West parliamentary seat in the name or influence of my mother or family, I'm my own man, former Cabinet minister Nyiva Mwendwa's son has said. Maluki Kitili said he has what it takes to vie for the seat and his ambitions and …
