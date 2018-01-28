I’m Not Afraid – FFK Reacts To Buhari’s Order To Clampdown On Social Media Posts

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (SAN), former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to an order by President Muhammadu Buhari, directing security agencies to tackle the propagation of hate speeches, especially through social media.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the former presidential aide stated that the order will only strengthen hate speakers, adding that he is not scared. He wrote;

“Threatening to arrest “prominent people” that speak out against Buhari on social media changes nothing. It will only swell our ranks and strengthen our resolve. ”To resist evil and oppose tyranny is a divine obligation and sacred duty. Every true leader must honor it. NO FEAR!

“I would rather stand on my feet and hold my head up high as a proud and strong freeborn man and provoke them to kill me or lock me up than bow to these godless pagans and shameless reprobates. My Christian faith prohibits me from living on my knees and becoming their slave”.

See tweet below and people’s reaction