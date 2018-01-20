I’m Not An Ethnic Jingoist – PMB

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has denied claims that his actions are tainted by ethnic sentiment. President Buhari, who made this clarification on Thursday night when he hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that his political struggles taught him a lesson that removed sectional […]

The post I’m Not An Ethnic Jingoist – PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

