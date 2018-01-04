 I’m not leaving Man Utd – Jose Mourinho | Nigeria Today
I’m not leaving Man Utd – Jose Mourinho

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from the club. The Portuguese described the report as “garbage”, saying he sees himself staying long term at the club. In an interview ahead of Friday’s FA Cup clash with Derby County, Mourinho said he has no plans to leave unless […]

