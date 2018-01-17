 I’m ready to expose politicians behind militants – Dickson | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m ready to expose politicians behind militants – Dickson

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

GOVERNOR of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, on Monday threatened to name and shame politicians who are arming and supporting criminal elements in the society. He commended the gallantry of the security forces and their contribution to peace, security and development but lamented that some political leaders were engrossed in comprising security in Bayelsa. The […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.