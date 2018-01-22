IMF Calls for International Cooperation on Cryptocurrencies
The IMF has voiced concerns over the risks involved with cryptocurrencies and has called for global talks and cooperation.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!