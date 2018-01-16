 Imo under Okorocha: A tragedy foretold! | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imo under Okorocha: A tragedy foretold!

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state continues to attract unnecessary attention to himself and ridicule to the country for wrong reasons. His recent creation of the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment and his appointment of his younger sister, Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) to head the new Ministry- has once again thrown Imo State into […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.