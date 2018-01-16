Imo under Okorocha: A tragedy foretold!
GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state continues to attract unnecessary attention to himself and ridicule to the country for wrong reasons. His recent creation of the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment and his appointment of his younger sister, Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) to head the new Ministry- has once again thrown Imo State into […]
