 Imo’s comic emperor – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imo’s comic emperor – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Imo's comic emperor
The Nation Newspaper
The year 2017 brought out the good, the bad, and the ugly side of politics in Nigeria. One loquacious governor particularly stood out in the vista. That fellow is Rochas Okorocha; Either for good or bad, Okorocha has consistently diverted attention to
Governor Rochas Okorocha son, slumps in the UKInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.