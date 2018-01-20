In 2 Years, Tambuwal Distributes 45,000 Desks To Schools In Sokoto

Sokoto state government said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state from 2015 to the end of 2017. Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update on the successes […]

The post In 2 Years, Tambuwal Distributes 45,000 Desks To Schools In Sokoto appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

