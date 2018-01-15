 In love with the “Shape of Jesus” ❤ – Watch this lovely Christian Parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In love with the “Shape of Jesus” ❤ – Watch this lovely Christian Parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Christian group Unworthy Heiress dropped this cover of Ed Sheeran‘s smash hit “Shape Of You“, taking a different angle by turning it into a worship song to God. In their words; Shape of You is an insanely catchy song with a sweet groove. But the line “I’m in love with your body” struck something… and we […]

The post In love with the “Shape of Jesus” ❤ – Watch this lovely Christian Parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.