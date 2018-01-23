In Memory of Hugh Masekela: our 5 favourite songs

Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela passed away on Tuesday morning after a long battle with prostate cancer. The musician had an impact on many South African’s lives, playing an important role in the anti-apartheid struggle and livening many events with the sounds of his music. In memory of Bra Hugh, The Daily Vox team rounds up five of our favourite songs from the icon.

[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78, after a battle with prostate cancer #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/hsiZZpnHnE — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 23, 2018

Stimela (The Coal Train)

No list of Bra Hugh’s songs will be complete without Stimela. The evoked image of the coal train passing through the night that Hugh Masekela creates comes alive with the sound of the haunting instruments.

Mama

From the album, The Boy’s Doin’ It, Mama is a bittersweet song about a woman who is separated from her mother and forced into exile and how happy the woman is to return home when Nelson Mandela was freed. The words accompanied by Masekela’s saxophone is a marriage in perfection.

Thanayi

Featured Thandiswa Mazwai, Thanayi is a groovy song which would get anyone up on the feet, moving to the beat of the rhythm.



Bring Him Back Home

Written about the first democratic president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Hugh Masekela’s song became an anti-apartheid anthem for the movement in South Africa and around the world to free Nelson Mandela. It’s a powerful song with strong lyrics and a beautiful trumpet.

Gazing in the Grass

Composed by Philemon Hou and recorded by Hugh Masekela, Grazing in the Grass reached Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it’s not difficult to see why. The smooth trumpet of Masekela accompanied with a guitar, alto sax and piano makes for smooth listening.

Tributes have already begun pouring in for the musician from Black Coffee, Abantu Book Festival and many more.

A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018

Rest in peace, legend. Your contribution to South Africa’s musical and political history will never be forgotten.

Featured image via Wikicommons

The post In Memory of Hugh Masekela: our 5 favourite songs appeared first on The Daily Vox.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Daily Vox. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

