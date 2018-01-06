 In Norway, electric and hybrid cars outsell conventional models – SFGate | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Norway, electric and hybrid cars outsell conventional models – SFGate

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNET

In Norway, electric and hybrid cars outsell conventional models
SFGate
Sales of electric and hybrid cars in Norway outpaced those running on fossil fuels last year, cementing the country's position as a global leader in the push to restrict vehicle emissions. Norway, a major oil exporter, would seem an unlikely champion
Globe editorial: It's time to end subsidies for green vehiclesThe Globe and Mail
Oil Rally Falters As Traders Seize ProfitsOilPrice.com
EVs, Hybrids Make Up Majority of New Cars Sold in NorwayMotor Trend
Paul Eisenstein
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.