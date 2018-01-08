 In pictures: El-Rufai visits Tunde Bakare’s Latter Rain Church | Nigeria Today
In pictures: El-Rufai visits Tunde Bakare’s Latter Rain Church

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, attended Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church, Latter Rain Assembly, in Lagos state on Sunday, January 7 (just as he did last year). This may be connected with Bakare’s revelation that God asked him to run for the presidency while his old friend, Muhammadu Buhari is not looking askance at the seat for a second term -which the Constitution permits though!

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

