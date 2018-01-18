IN THE INDEPENDENT: Surprises coming up in 2018 budget

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent News Magazine.

COVER STORY

Surprises in 2018 budget: Finance Ministry makes right moves, but timing could be wrong.

BUSINESS

Panic as China stops import of recycled plastics: Ugandan traders fear losses but Coca-Cola offers hope.

THE LAST WORD

Is America a shithole country?: How Trump and his African admirers judge the quality of something based entirely on money.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Peninah Kabenge’s life of sports: Peninah Kabenge is smiley most times. Perhaps it is the reason she doesn’t dwell on regrets even when she has been portrayed in negative light.

NEWS

Launch of the Mutebile centre: Longest-serving central bank boss feted at inaugural lecture.

WILDLIFE

Rwanda expands gorilla home: Targets more from growing population of tourism magnet.

RWANDA

Rethinking Rwanda’s towns: World Bank says growth higher than stated

AGRICULTURE

‘I’ll fight for Ugandan coffee’: Dr. Albrecht Conze is Germany’s new Ambassador to Uganda. He talked to The Independent’s Ronald Musoke about first impressions and more.

TOURISM

Making tourism work: Tourism cannot aid economy unless some things are done right.

FINANCE

Banks rollout agent banking: The new model is expected to deepen financial inclusion.

ENERGY

The hydro power dams puzzle: How do we ensure that new dams do not add risk to power supplies down the line?

HEALTH

Why blood shortage hit hospitals: Donor cuts, low government funding contribute, but the bigger problem could be you.

ARTS

When picking up art pieces is a bold move: At Ronex’s Memories and… exhibit

MOTORING

Why is Subaru Forester so popular?: When it comes to versatility there’s no vehicle like the Subaru Forester.

