IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Museveni is defending ‘fake’ gold dealer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Museveni defends ‘fake’ gold dealer: President snubs IGG, DPP, and Financial Crimes Unit.

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s (Africa’s) paradox: Why youth unemployment and urban poverty is a sign of progress.

NEW YEAR PREVIEW

2018: Time to restore hope: As 2017 ended, many political pundits, the clergy, and academicians used their pulpits and punditry to describe what, in their view, the year had been like and predict 2018.

ANALYSIS

Electricity boom in 2018: Karuma, Isimba hydropower projects to add 783MW.

ENERGY

Pushing for nuclear power: Why Kenya’s ove rests on false or fanciful premises.

ANALYSIS

Ending Rwanda refugees: Cessation Clause on status implemented.

WOMEN

Women’s NGOs are changing the world: But research shows they are easily marginalised and trivialised once projects take off.

INDUSTRY

Uganda’s cement industry faces glut: Expansions could lead to drop in prices.

INDUSTRY

Good outlook for Uganda’s steel industry in 2018.

ANALYSIS

Boy or girl?: It’s in the father’s genes.

EDUCATION

e-testing for STIs doubles uptake: First UK study to compare effect of access to internet-based STI testing against face-to-face appointments.

ARTS

Pallet wood possibilities: Creativity, innovation, recycling, pushing boundaries of art.

MOTORING

Electric car for Africa?: Something needs to happen on the appropriate infrastructure front.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Museveni is defending ‘fake’ gold dealer appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

