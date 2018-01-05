IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Museveni is defending ‘fake’ gold dealer
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Museveni defends ‘fake’ gold dealer: President snubs IGG, DPP, and Financial Crimes Unit.
THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s (Africa’s) paradox: Why youth unemployment and urban poverty is a sign of progress.
NEW YEAR PREVIEW
2018: Time to restore hope: As 2017 ended, many political pundits, the clergy, and academicians used their pulpits and punditry to describe what, in their view, the year had been like and predict 2018.
ANALYSIS
Electricity boom in 2018: Karuma, Isimba hydropower projects to add 783MW.
ENERGY
Pushing for nuclear power: Why Kenya’s ove rests on false or fanciful premises.
ANALYSIS
Ending Rwanda refugees: Cessation Clause on status implemented.
WOMEN
Women’s NGOs are changing the world: But research shows they are easily marginalised and trivialised once projects take off.
INDUSTRY
Uganda’s cement industry faces glut: Expansions could lead to drop in prices.
INDUSTRY
Good outlook for Uganda’s steel industry in 2018.
ANALYSIS
Boy or girl?: It’s in the father’s genes.
EDUCATION
e-testing for STIs doubles uptake: First UK study to compare effect of access to internet-based STI testing against face-to-face appointments.
ARTS
Pallet wood possibilities: Creativity, innovation, recycling, pushing boundaries of art.
MOTORING
Electric car for Africa?: Something needs to happen on the appropriate infrastructure front.
