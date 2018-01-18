 India provides $3.5m capacity building support to Nigeria- High Commissioner | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India provides $3.5m capacity building support to Nigeria- High Commissioner

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Indian Government says it is providing 3.5 million dollars as capacity building assistance to train Nigerian government officials under its India Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. Indian High Commissioner, Nagabhushana Reddy, at an event to mark the ITEC Day in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the fund would cover 310 civilian and 120 defence training programmes between 2017 and 2018.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.