Indian Supreme Court overturns ban on Bollywood movie Padmaavat

India’s Supreme Court Thursday overturned a ban on a Bollywood film imposed by four states ahead of its country-wide release later this month. The ban on Padmaavat was imposed by the western states of Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as northern state of Haryana and central state of Madhya Pradesh, citing law and order problems […]

