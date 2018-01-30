 India’s gender inequality has led to millions of ‘unwanted’ girls – CNN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India’s gender inequality has led to millions of ‘unwanted’ girls – CNN

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CNN

India's gender inequality has led to millions of 'unwanted' girls
CNN
(CNN) India's preference for sons over daughters has led to the birth of millions of "unwanted" girls, according to a new report by the Indian government. Couples' tendency to keep trying until a boy is born has led to the birth of as many as 21
India Says 21 Million of its Girls are 'Unwanted' Due to a Preference for SonsTIME
India has 63 million 'missing' women and 21 million unwanted girls, government saysWashington Post
India estimates 21 million of its girls are 'unwanted'BBC News
Quartz –Telegraph.co.uk –UPI.com –Moneycontrol.com
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.